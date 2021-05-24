Frontliners recognized with medal

Frontliners are amongst those who received commemorative medals for Fiji’s 50th anniversary of independence from Outgoing President, Jioji Konrote today.

These include Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, Ministry of Health’s Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan, Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, and National FEMAT Lead, Doctor Luke Nasedra.

Outgoing President, Jioji Konrote says COVID safe behaviours should continue.

“I believe that we have endured and survived the most deadly and damaging stage of the phase of this pandemic and are slowly on our way to successfully containing the spread, but we are not out of the woods yet, so let us continue to follow the protocols and comply with Doctor Fong’s and his team of hardworking professionals as per the latest directives.”

Others who received commemorative medals were former RFMF Commander Brigadier-General Mosese Tikoitoga, Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu, former Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, Nephrologist Amrish Krishnan, Civil Engineer Sanjay KabaI, Rajesh Punja, Mahendra Tappoo, Gardiner Whiteside, Kalpesh Patel, Karalaini Macanawai, Rajesh Patel and Judy Compain.