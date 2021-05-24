Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|
Full Coverage

News

Frontliners recognized with medal

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 25, 2021 4:15 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong receiving a commemorative medal from Outgoing President, Jioji Konrote.

Frontliners are amongst those who received commemorative medals for Fiji’s 50th anniversary of independence from Outgoing President, Jioji Konrote today.

These include Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, Ministry of Health’s Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan, Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, and National FEMAT Lead, Doctor Luke Nasedra.

Outgoing President, Jioji Konrote says COVID safe behaviours should continue.

Article continues after advertisement

“I believe that we have endured and survived the most deadly and damaging stage of the phase of this pandemic and are slowly on our way to successfully containing the spread, but we are not out of the woods yet, so let us continue to follow the protocols and comply with Doctor Fong’s and his team of hardworking professionals as per the latest directives.”

Others who received commemorative medals were former RFMF Commander Brigadier-General Mosese Tikoitoga, Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu, former Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, Nephrologist Amrish Krishnan, Civil Engineer Sanjay KabaI, Rajesh Punja, Mahendra Tappoo, Gardiner Whiteside, Kalpesh Patel, Karalaini Macanawai, Rajesh Patel and Judy Compain.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.