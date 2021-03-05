Front-line workers urged to register for vaccination

The Ministry of Health is prioritizing the registration of frontline workers through their online portal as they are the first that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the registration process will open to all eligible Fijians when the priority category have been vaccinated.

“At this moment we should just let those front-liners get onto it and get registered. If the whole 650,000 of us went online and register it will create some challenges for those 6000. We need to give them that space at least for the next day or two.”

The Health Minister says the first jab is likely to be administered on Wednesday and they are also working effectively to ensure the vaccine meets its cold chain requirement as well.

Dr Waqainabete says the vaccine is WHO certified and it meets all the requirements and safety measures that are needed for it to be efficiently rolled out.

The COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in the country on Saturday comes from Amsterdam in the Netherlands.