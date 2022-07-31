Friends invest $40,000 in new business

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

A group of four friends has stepped into the business world venturing into a diverse number of services for the Denarau community in Nadi.

The $40, 000 investment sees the opening of Subzero Cafe, Carwash, and Crew Cuts Bar-Bar Shop.

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says the venture will not only support livelihoods but will also motivate young Fijians to contribute to the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need more enterprising Fijians to inspire others to step into the area of starting a business, a business close to their heart, and a business that is for their family and community. Through such ventures, not only are you supporting livelihoods, but you are also motivating young Fijians to contribute to our economy.”

These outlets will no doubt add value, and make Denarau a more attractive package to locals and tourists, as the venture also provides the first barber shop on the Island.

Co-founder Titilia Buksh is encouraging youths to take up such ventures.

“I guess it’s an inspiration for young youths that are there that want to start a business that nothing is hard, everything is possible through god, and through the trust, you have with each other as friends or as business friends”

The investment has created ten new job opportunities.