Friendly North festival begins in Labasa

The 2022 Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North started today in Labasa with 10 Queen and four King contestants.

The week-long event started with a march and parade through Labasa Town after mid-day today.

Members of the public got to see their Queen and King contestants up close during the parade.

They were then introduced to the public at the Festival venue Subrail Park.

The Festival will be officially opened by the Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete this evening.

The theme for the event this year is ‘Healthy and Prosperous North’.

The Festival will end on October 15th.