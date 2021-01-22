FRIEND Fiji assists villages in Yasawa

Water tanks, stationary and food rations were distributed to villages in Nacula and Yasawa-i-rara who were impacted by TC Yasa and the pandemic.

The Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development or FRIEND Fiji CEO Sashi Kiran says with the assistance of the Australian Government they were able to distribute the items last week.

“some of the worrying things we saw was like Ratu Namasi School, 31 out of the 35 students have not been going to school and while there are stationary requirement that they had which we gave, the boats have been damaged and because TC Yasa has destroyed their footpaths children are finding it difficult to get to school.”

Kiran says they also spoke to a number of parents who were finding it difficult to cope with the current situation.



[Source: Friend Fiji]

She says they are planning to visit a few more villages in Yasawa who may need assistance.



[Source: Friend Fiji]