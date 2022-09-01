Fourth outlet opens for supermarket

Amidst recovery post-pandemic and inflation, Supplier Pmeghji Group has opened another Fresh Choice Supermarket in Namadi outside Suva.

Manager Eremasi Matanitabu says this is the fourth supermarket that they open in a span of five years.

Matanitabu says delays in shipping services were a challenge in the opening of the new supermarket.

Article continues after advertisement

“The biggest challenge was the logistics, I think not only us but most of the companies in Fiji experienced the difficulties that we had in bringing in goods and products from overseas into the country. Our opening was actually delayed about six months, just waiting for some of our refrigerators and coolers coming in from overseas.”

Matanitabu says they have invested over $1million on the new outlet and provided full-time employment to 20 Fijians and 10 on a casual basis.

Pmeghji Group also has Fresh Choice supermarket in Denarau, Lautoka and Garden City in Raiwai, Suva.