News

French companies keen to work with Fiji on climate action

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 12:20 pm
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Ambassador of France to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger. [Source:Fijian Government]

French companies are interested to build climate-resilient infrastructure in Fiji.

This was highlighted following a meeting between Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Ambassador of France to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger.

The two discussed opportunities to strengthen economic diplomacy and promote business partnerships between Fiji, France and the French territories in the Pacific.

Xavier also highlighted the interest of French companies’ to further renewable energy solutions such as hydrogen and solar energy to support Fiji’s climate change goals.

Sayed-Khaiyum then highlighted policies and projects that are underway to meet the challenges of climate change both from a mitigation and adaptation perspective.

 

