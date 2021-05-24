French Ambassador meets RFMF Commander

The French Ambassador to Fiji, Francois-Xavier Leger, has paid a courtesy call to the Commander RFMF Major General Jone Kalouniwai at the Headquarters RFMF in Berkley Crescent.

The meeting was on international engagement that involves the two forces and the way forward.

Ambassador Leger mentioned their support on Maritime Security in the region and on Peace Support Operations of French and Fijian troops in the United Nations.

The two naval forces have been working closely on maritime security.

Last year, working alongside regional defence partners they successfully conducted the largest fisheries surveillance operations targeting illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the Pacific.

The meeting concluded with the appraisals of all the defence partners in the region for their combined humanitarian effort towards the Kingdom of Tonga after the aftermath of the volcanic eruption last month.