Freight cost hikes affect food and import prices: AG

Rising freight costs are causing the rise in the cost of imported food and other items.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the issue came up before the Ukraine-Russia conflict began, which has also contributed to the increase in fuel and natural gas prices.

“Containers are in shortage. I was talking to a businessman who imports a lot of food. He says he used to pay $5000, he now pays $15,000 for the same container. That’s how much it has increased. It is something beyond our control. But what we can do is, once it lands in Fiji, do we price control it?”

The AG says the Russian-Ukraine conflict has also affected the supply chains for food and items that are imported from the region, such as nickel and wheat.