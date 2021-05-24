Home

News

Freesoul sentencing should be a deterrent

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 12:50 pm
Environment Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy. [File Photo]

The sentence imposed on Freesoul Real Estate Development will act as a deterrent for other investors and businesses says Environment Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

Doctor Reddy says the investors and businesses will ensure that they comply with all the environmental laws while carrying out any development.

Doctor Reddy says the sentence displays the serious commitment Fiji has towards protecting its environment.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Director Environment Sandeep Singh says they will not hesitate in prosecuting businesses and or individuals who do not comply with environmental laws.


Director Environment Sandeep Singh. 

Singh made the comments after the Suva High Court today fined Freesoul development one million dollars for carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

Singh says she is happy with the decision as it should put other “would be” offenders on notice.

She has also thanked the DPP’s office for their assistance in this matter and all those who played a part in assisting the Department.

