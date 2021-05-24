Home

News

Freesoul Development fined $1m

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 10:10 am
Aerial shot of the Freesoul Real Estate Development. [File Photo]

Freesoul Real Estate Development convicted of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island has been fined one-million dollars by the Suva High court.

The company has also been ordered to post a refundable bond of $1.4 million to the Environment Ministry.

The bond will be refunded to the Developer once they complete rehabilitation on Malolo Island.

Article continues after advertisement

We will have more details soon.

