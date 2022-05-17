Freehold Buy Back scheme progressing well

The iTaukei Land Trust Board’s freehold buy-back scheme has been progressing well since its inception a few years ago.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they have returned more than 500 hectares of land.

He says this scheme will allow native lands that were taken away during the colonial days to be given back to the rightful landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have returned the 473 hectares of land owned by the Yavusa Waidau at Navuloa village in Ovalau in July 2020. The Yavusa Waidau is amongst landowning units in Fiji and they have got their land back under the Freehold Buy Back scheme initiated by the government a few years back. This also includes the Yavusa Vugalei from Kasavu, Yavusa Waivunia from Cakaudrove and Nasuva in Taveuni.”

Bainimarama is also reminding landowners not to be easily swayed by unscrupulous and irrelevant comments uttered by some politicians and anti-government critics about the “land bank” initiative.

He adds that the board has been receiving an overwhelming response from landowners who are reaping the benefits of this initiative.

“A lot of landowners are benefiting from this program – like the Vunimasei Clan from Saunaka Village in Nadi where they’ve sub-divided 17 hectares of their land to develop the Legalega Sub-Division.”

Bainimarama stresses that the Fijian government, in collaboration with the iTLTB, has carefully examined these schemes before implementing them, fully knowing their benefits to every landowner.