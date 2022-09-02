Freedom Alliance deregistered

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

Freedom Alliance Party has been de-registered as a Political Party after the request for voluntary de-registration by the majority of its office holders was received today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem states the request was made in accordance with section 19(7) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act, 2013 [“Act”] which states:

The Registrar shall deregister a political party if the majority of the members of the political party apply to the Registrar for voluntary deregistration of the political party.

Saneem says noting that the majority of the office holders of the party have signed and submitted a written request for voluntary registration in accordance with section 19(7) of the Act, Freedom Alliance is hereby de-registered.