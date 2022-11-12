Free WiFi and Walesi at Suva Market

[Photo: Supplied]

Fijians can now access one hour of free WiFi daily and watch various programs on Walesi at the Suva Municipal Market.

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today launched 14 television sets around the market complex and free WiFi hotspot for both vendors and members of the public.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Suva Market is a hub of activity every day, hence the need to keep people updated about what is happening around them.

“This is simply to ensure more Fijians get connected, more Fijians have access to information. The people who work here, the market vendors, some of whom have worked here for the past 20 to 30 years. They need to stay connected with home, their suppliers, people they sell to and buy from and everybody that comes and interacts in this market.”

Ram Bhaibi, who has been a vendor at the Suva Market for the past year says having free WiFi and watching Walesi can attract more customers to the complex.

Walesi Chief Executive, Sanjay Maharaj says today’s launch is part of the company’s plan to digitalize all municipal markets.

He adds the initiative has already been installed at the Nadi and Namaka markets and will be undertaken at the Lautoka Market next Saturday.