Free Online Tutoring launched for students

The Fiji Water Foundation, known for its various charitable work has now gone an extra mile to ensure students’ studies are not affected.

The Foundation launched an online tutoring program to support families with the challenges of homeschooling during COVID-19.

The twelve-week program started in September and offers learning support and peer interaction while many students continue with school from home.

For eligible students in rural villages, the Foundation is offering free data and individualized check-ins to help meet the unique challenges of online learning in their communities.

The students have access to two 60-minute group learning sessions with a tutor, every week for the duration of the program.

In order to incentivize participation and attendance, students also have the opportunity to win a tablet as a prize for their efforts.

Primary school student, Kaitlyn Smith, says through these weekly tutoring classes she has been able to make new friends and also keep up with her two favorite subjects which are Mathematics and English.

She adds the prizes have also encouraged her to put in the extra effort to attend.