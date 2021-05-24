Free Medicine Programme launched

The Ministry of Health launched the reformed Free Medicine Programme today.

Minister of Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says the program will benefit thousands of Fijians and ensure equity in terms of access and availability of key medicines through private and public sector pharmacies.

Dr Waqainabete says they have also made changes to the way private pharmacies will be issuing medicine under the programme.

“One of the major changes in the reform is that participating private pharmacies are using their own stock of medicines that are on the FMP list, which is then re-stocked by FPBS. As I speak, installation continues in the Central Division before we roll out to the Western Division in the next few days. “

Dr Waqainabete says, despite their experience in running this program for the last seven years, the reform is needed and timely.

One of the main changes is the shift to the use of digital platforms.

He says this will allow for a transparent and efficient method of transaction and will lead to appropriate analysis of the data.