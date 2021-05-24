Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|Fiji’s vaccination effort rated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|
Full Coverage

News

Free medical consultation for fire fighters

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 8, 2021 5:30 am

The National Fire Authority fire Brigades and their families will now access free medical consultations.

This follows an agreement with non-government organization Sai Prema Foundation Fiji through its Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre.

The Foundation will also be offering the children of the NFA personnel free heart screenings at the Sai Sanjeevani Heart Screening Centre and through outreach heart screening camps as well as free dental treatment at the soon-to-be-opened Children’s Dental Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Sai Prema Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo says the MOA signing is a very simple of act of expressing gratitude to the Fire Fighters who sacrifice themselves, risk their lives and endure intense training to protect and safeguard our nation.

Tappoo says the partnership is a win-win for all as they will not only offer free medical consultations to the personnel and families but also aim to advocate a healthier lifestyle through various initiatives.

This will also ensure that necessary information are disseminated regarding the prevalence and symptoms of Congenital Heart Disease.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says they are grateful to the Sai Prema Foundation for this great collaborative initiative to assist the firefighters and their families.

He adds that over 600 employees, both fire fighters and administrative personnel, located across 20 fire stations all over Fiji, will benefit from this partnership.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.