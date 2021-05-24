Free medical consultation for fire fighters

The National Fire Authority fire Brigades and their families will now access free medical consultations.

This follows an agreement with non-government organization Sai Prema Foundation Fiji through its Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre.

The Foundation will also be offering the children of the NFA personnel free heart screenings at the Sai Sanjeevani Heart Screening Centre and through outreach heart screening camps as well as free dental treatment at the soon-to-be-opened Children’s Dental Centre.

Sai Prema Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo says the MOA signing is a very simple of act of expressing gratitude to the Fire Fighters who sacrifice themselves, risk their lives and endure intense training to protect and safeguard our nation.

Tappoo says the partnership is a win-win for all as they will not only offer free medical consultations to the personnel and families but also aim to advocate a healthier lifestyle through various initiatives.

This will also ensure that necessary information are disseminated regarding the prevalence and symptoms of Congenital Heart Disease.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says they are grateful to the Sai Prema Foundation for this great collaborative initiative to assist the firefighters and their families.

He adds that over 600 employees, both fire fighters and administrative personnel, located across 20 fire stations all over Fiji, will benefit from this partnership.