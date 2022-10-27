Free and efficient transportation on Election Day

[Photo: Supplied]

There will be free, safe, and efficient transportation available for all Fijians during Election Day.

This has been made possible as the Fijian Elections Office, Land Transports Authority, Ministry of Rural and Maritime and Disaster Management along with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Transport have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help achieve this in an organized manner.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they will be releasing a free public transportation booklet with detailed information regarding the 101 hubs that will be operated on Election Day.

“And within individual hubs, the Fijian Election Office has worked with Transportation providers to determine the most suitable mean for providing transportation in those hubs.”

Saneem says alternatives are available for areas that have transportation issues.

“In places such as Vunidawa where there are no bus services that are regularly running as you would see like in Raiwaqa we have organized for carrier transport for those locations and we also have also worked out in certain parts of Suva where bus services are not available because the roads are narrow, and we have worked out suitable transport such as a minivan or coaster services in those areas.”

Saneem says the booklet will be released on the 5th of December.

Meanwhile, they have also secured the services of all District Advisory Counsellors on Election Day who will be supervising the provision of transportation in the localities.