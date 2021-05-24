Free Education and fair lease share will remain

Free Education, the Tertiary Loans Scheme and the fair share of lease distributions are some of the government assistance schemes that will not be affected by the mini-budget.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says the mini-budget which will be announced on March 24th will have support systems for youth to help them make wise decisions for their lives.

Bainimarama says youth who are landowners should make the best use of their lease money when they reach 18.

“Some of them have built their houses, some have run their own businesses. Some landowners have requested the government to continue with the fair share of the lease. So I am promising them now that we will not change this programme because it’s a good way of preparing youth landowners for their future.”

Bainimarama says the government is of the belief that Fiji should focus more on youth development as they will be our leaders tomorrow.

He adds they should be supported in a holistic manner which means assistance from their family and loved ones.

The Mini-Budget will be announced at 7pm on the 24th of this month.