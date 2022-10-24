FRCS works on new plan

Fiji Revenue and Customs Services. [File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is working on introducing a new strategic plan.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee regarding its 2019-2020 Audited Report, Chief Executive Mark Dixon says it’s almost complete and will be introduced in 2023.

Dixon says this idea was introduced following the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says they don’t want to be seen only as a tax collector but also want to be a key partner in making businesses around the country successful.

“My role coming in in January is to really steady the ship and focus on some key issues which will be a feature in our new strategic plan and the first of those key issues are our people. I think that our people have understandable budgetary reasons and constraints FRCS hadn’t been an employer of choice in previous years. I have been determined to put that right this year in 2022.”

Dixon says also part of the new plan is to move more online to help taxpayers access a more convenient service.

This will also ensure that they produce the best tax services for taxpayers and businesses.