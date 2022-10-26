FRCS works on debt recovery post-pandemic

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is working on the management and recovery of a significant number of aged debtors.

While making submissions to the public accounts committee regarding their 2019-2020 audited report, Chief Executive Mark Dixon says if worse comes to worst, they will write it off.

Dixon says with the economy slowly normalizing, the Fijian Revenue and Customs Services are working on cleaning their books before the year ends.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a real focused audit team at the moment looking at aged debtors to see whether they are actually collectible debt or not, if they are not that we will go through the process to write them off. If they are obviously we will enter those arrangements to make sure we do what’s right in terms of collecting that debt.”

Dixon says they are also working on VAT refunds.

“The economy is growing and businesses are getting back to normal, we certainly starting to look at aged debtors, and all those other issues to make sure those time to pay arrangements are in place. You may have heard long term VAT refunds. We just can’t find to people to actually make those refunds.”

FRCS is also making its online transitions which are also part of a new strategic plan to help them work together with taxpayers and also help businesses thrive.