News

FRCS will be service driven

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 30, 2022 12:40 pm

The new Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive hopes to elevate operations and service delivery while fostering a positive work culture.

Mark Dixon, who has seven years of experience as a CEO says FRCS will be service driven as it’s no longer an authority.

Dixon says his key focus will be on building trust and partnership with clients while embracing technology and innovation.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Mark Dixon

“So that our service reform and agility steadily improves making doing business easier and more efficient for all.”

With a strong background in leadership including a distinguished military career, Dixon says last month’s tax collection is thanks to online services.

“Obviously, what we want to see is a growing broader capability for people to access online services through laptop or computers.”

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will also be focusing on digital transformation to ensure its services are equally accessed by those living in the maritime and interior parts of our country.

