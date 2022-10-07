FRCS staff give back to community, clean Savusavu schools

Around 90 staff of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in Suva along with their families, today turned up at the Savusavu Special School and Nasavusavu District School armed with mops, brushes and supplies to clean the schools.

Director Taxation Momina Beg says the staff are members of FRCS’s Social Club and they organize and hold events that give out to the community every year.

Beg says this time around they are in Savusavu and one of the events organized is to clean the two schools and help the teachers set it up for the new school term.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is about giving back to the community and it is about our family who have sacrificed so much for us to do our work. So, it is about acknowledging them that they are always there with us.”

Savusavu Special School Head Teacher Teang Aisea says they are really grateful to FRCS for the clean-up at their school as it is not normally done by outsiders.

“We are quite happy with them coming out from the city and to come and actually volunteering to do all these things, especially when it’s a holiday and they give all their efforts in cleaning, you know like a partnership. Like they actually did their best in doing what they were supposed to.”

The FRCS Social Club will also be holding their sports and fun day in Savusavu tomorrow before heading back to Suva on Sunday.