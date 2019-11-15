FRCS refers fake email to police

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has referred a photo-shopped image of a fake email to police.

The fake email relates to a former chief executive of the FRCS.

Acting chief executive Fane Vave says they’ve conducted an exhaustive search of their servers to verify that no such e-mail was ever sent across their internal network.

Vave adds they won’t allow FRCS’ independence to be undermined by anyone, particularly not by instigators on social media cowering behind keyboards.

She says the matter has been referred to the Fiji Police Force’s Cybercrime Division for further investigation.