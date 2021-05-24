Home

News

FRCS records $91.9 million in VAT refunds

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 8:30 am

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service recorded $91.9 million in VAT refunds at the end of last month.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says this is attributed to the positive performance of improved strategies and a strong commitment by FRCS to honor its obligation to taxpayers.

He says it is important that refunds are released by FRCS on time, just as FRCS seeks tax payments to be made on time.

Dixon says given the impacts of COVID-19 and the recent floods, the release of VAT refunds can greatly assist business cash flows.

He says FRCS is holding a significant number of VAT refunds and that these will be released when outstanding tax returns are filed.

