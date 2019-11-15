FRCS plans to change its disaster response strategy

The Fiji Red Cross Society plans to change its disaster response strategy.

This is from the usual shelter kits and household items supply to monetary assistance.

Director, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says benchmarking and talks with relevant agencies is underway for the effective and timely execution of this tentative plan.

She adds they learnt a lot from the TC Winston rehabilitation work, that not all families necessarily need non-food items which they normally distribute.

“We know from Winston some of the things that were provided for families were not really needed by the families. So cash based initiative it’s a lot harder to run, it’s a lot more complicated but it’s a way of getting families to identify what their real needs and providing the cash”.

Disaster Management Coordinator Maciu Nokelevu says the Health Ministry has trained volunteers on COVID-19 awareness that will be carried out parallel with the assessment.

“We are able to send our team across, even though there were restrictions but we were able to come up with processes in place to respond to these two disasters”.

The Fiji Red Cross Society maintains that they are still distributing household items, shelter kits and jerry cans to Fijians affected by TC Harold.