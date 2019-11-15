FRCS on high alert to ensure tax compliance

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service are on high alert to ensure traders, retailers and other businesses do not misuse the relaxation in tax compliance.

The FRCS teams are on the ground gathering information on compliance level regularly.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Director Revenue Management Fazrul Rahman says businesses should not take advantage of the current economic situation.

“We are very much alert with regards to any form of abuse that could happen as a result of special relaxation rules that we have. What we do in the office is we look at the case based on merit. We do look at the information, business forecast, we try to assist genuine businesses who are impacted by the current situation”.

Rahman says they have information on a number of taxpayers in the country and how many are actually lodging the returns.

“We have information on economic sectors with regards to how many taxpayers are out there and how many of them are lodging returns and how many are not lodging returns. Certainly, we do inspections we do field visits and we do use third party information to verify their business operations and just trying to establish whether they’re in the system or not”.

The FRCS will launch four new services which include Tax Compliance Certificate, Taxpayer Requests for Remission of Penalties, and Requests for Time to pay

Arrangements and Request for Clarification on the 3rd of next month.