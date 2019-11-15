FRCS monitoring Fiji border to ensure no plastic importation

The Fiji Revenue and Custom Service will be monitoring the main port of entry to ensure there are no more importation of plastic bags.

The single-use plastic bag ban has been implemented yesterday and many have been strictly adhering to the ban.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs’ team are currently at our main port of entry to ensure travelers or visitors adhere to the ban in place.

“The Customs team will look at any importation of single use plastics being imported. They are now classed as prohibited items. The customs team will stop it at the border and I would encourage importers not to even bring it in because it would carry the disposal expense and other things”.

Fijians are now resorting to cartons to pack their groceries as supermarkets are no longer issuing plastic bags.

“In supermarkets, if you do your shopping there and if you do not want to buy the reusable bag than you have the option of using perhaps cartons. You have the option of using nothing if you’re just carrying one or two items”.

A Climate Justice Activist says they will allow the younger generation to tap into the slow fading art of basket weaving to help replace the use of plastic bags.

“This plastic ban will change the behaviors and attitudes of how people see the environment as an integral part of their lives. People can own use coconut bags to carry things. This also a moment for this generation to learn some of the lost art like weaving basket”.

The ban of the single-use plastic bag is the first step towards a greener environment as the government aims to ban the use of Styrofoam containers and plastic straw next year.