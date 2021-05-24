FRCS maintains strong border security

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service uses a profiling system to identify passengers or containers that are deemed suspicious.

FRCS CEO Mark Dixon says FRCS does not have the capacity to inspect every visitor or container arriving in Fiji.

However, he says the team relies on data analysis and crime intelligence.

“It’s how we smart around using technology to profile those passengers that are deemed suspicious or containers that are deemed suspicious and how we take a more intelligence-driven approach in intercepting those containers or those passengers but people who breach those rules the Fiji laws on export and import of goods, they are harming the good businesses in Fiji.”

Dixon says border security is important and the FRCS border team is doing a great job of ensuring Fiji maintains a strong border security presence.