FRCS loses another CEO

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, Jonetani Vuto has resigned effective from this Friday.

FRCS Board Chair, Fay Yee, has been appointed Executive Chair by the Minister for Economy.

The Board says it acknowledges the contributions made by Vuto since his appointment in January this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRCS was previously led by Vishvanath Das who was replaced by Fane Vave as Acting CEO.

Vuto had taken over temporarily after Vave also left the organization.