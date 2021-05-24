Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Decision pending on containment borders|Education Ministry working on logistics|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Minister calls on more innovative practices|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|
Full Coverage

News

FRCS loses another CEO

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 3:00 pm
[File Photo]

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, Jonetani Vuto has resigned effective from this Friday.

FRCS Board Chair, Fay Yee, has been appointed Executive Chair by the Minister for Economy.

The Board says it acknowledges the contributions made by Vuto since his appointment in January this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRCS was previously led by Vishvanath Das who was replaced by Fane Vave as Acting CEO.

Vuto had taken over temporarily after Vave also left the organization.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.