FRCS launches new service on TPOS Portal

Fiji Revenue and Customs Services. [File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has launched the online filing of Corporate Income Tax for 2015 to 2021 on its Taxpayer Online Service (TPOS).

CIT which is filed by companies, co-operatives, estates, trusts and partnerships – is one of the major tax processes of FRCS, which impacts over 35, 000 taxpayers.

For the 2021/2022 Financial Year, CIT had contributed $229.9 million towards the overall revenue collection of over $1.7 billion.

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says this is a significant milestone as close to 40 CIT returns were filed successfully on TPOS on the first day of the roll-out.

Dixon says FRCS had planned to launch the Personal Income Tax online filing for 2015 to 2021 on TPOS simultaneously with CIT online filing.

However, he says this implementation has been deferred to Tuesday due to technical complexities related to the migration of data from FRCS’s legacy system.