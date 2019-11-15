FRCS is happy with the declaration from supermarkets

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is calling on supermarkets to continue with the good declaration in 2020.

This as they have noted major improvements in real-time data collected from supermarkets last year.

Chief Executive Visvanath Das says many supermarkets are now producing efficient and timely data compared to years before 2017.

Das says as of last year VAT declaration from supermarkets has improved by at least 25 to 35 percent.

He says that this is the result of the VAT Monitoring System which was introduced in 2017.

Das has also called on those who are not compliant with the tax agency to do the right thing and pay their dues.