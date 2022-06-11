FRCS introduces student services on TPOS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service have implemented a student loan service on their website.

Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the Taxpayer Online Service coincides with the partnership signed yesterday between FRCS and the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services.

He says this has been done as a means of monitoring students’ debt collection.

Dixon says students will now be able to manage their loan or scholarship affairs.

“What we are trying to do is service orientated organisation is to make life easier. To focus on the customer, and in this case the customer is the students and allow them to process and monitor and repay those loans in the easiest way possible. They can do that from their homes or from their new place of work.”

Dixon says the partnership between the two organisations will enhance information sharing which will facilitate better service delivery.

Through the student online service, students will be able to access their loan statements, send notifications on employment, calculate eligibility for accelerated repayment incentives and assign tax agents to perform tasks on their behalf.

In addition, students and guarantors can make repayments and apply for temporary and permanent release to travel abroad.

To access student online services, students have to sign in for TPOS which can be accessed through the FRCS website www.frcs.org.fj