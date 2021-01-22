FRCS intercepts smuggled goods

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Officers intercepted goods that were smuggled into the country early last week.

These goods included adults and children’s wear, school bags and imitation jewellery.

FRCS Acting Chief Executive Jonetani Vuto is warning unscrupulous traders against smuggling adding that FRCS has been continuously conducting risk profiling to target high-risk importers.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuto adds that FRCS is working vigorously to deter unscrupulous traders from illegal trading through continuous monitoring of these businesses with joint Customs and Tax profiling and targeting.

He stresses that with the international best practices of risk management, FRCS continuously conducts risk profiling to target high-risk imports.

Vuto reiterates that all traders and importers must declare all the goods in their consignment adding that failure to do so may incur punitive measures with detention, seizure and forfeiture actions and penalties of up to $25,000.

He says alternatively, FRCS may also prosecute offenders involved in fraudulent evasion of duties and taxes and those found guilty may face imprisonment to a maximum of ten years.

Customs agents and brokers, who prepare incorrectly is also liable to a fine of up to $25,000 or 10 years’ imprisonment.