FRCS focuses on debt recovery

Debt management is a critical pillar for the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service going forward.

According to Chief Executive Mark Dixon, focusing on debt recovery during the COVID-19 was not ideal if businesses were to survive.

Dixon says with positive economic growth, now is the time to strengthen debt management tools and use them aggressively to recover what is owed to the FRCS.

“Debt management, particularly management of aged debtors, those debts that are five, ten, and fifteen years old, needs to be closely examined and debt write off needs to be an effective tool. We need to recognize when debt is not collectable.”

He adds the FRCS has to make sound decisions if debt write-offs are necessary because it attracts penalties which keeps rolling on year after year.