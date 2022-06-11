FRCS focuses on debt management

There have been instances where outstanding student loans had to be written off by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says FRCS now has a debt management unit to look into such cases and ensure graduates in the workforce start paying their debt.

Dixon says the unit is also tasked to look into the issues surrounding loan repayments and why some students can’t repay their loans.

“Because ultimately if a debt is owed to FRCS, then the debt is owed to Fiji. It is a very important message we want people to pay a fair and accurate amount of tax or repay their student loan because that goes back into funding the national budget.”

He says in some instances the Customs Office reviews cases according to individual merits.

Dixon says in some cases the loans are wiped out considering the arranged recovery period having lapsed as the FRCS team also needs to balance the cost of collecting versus the cost of the debt.