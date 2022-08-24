FRCS digital transformation cushioned pandemic impacts

Pacific Islands Tax Administrators' two-day annual conference at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi. [Photo: Supplied]

The digital transformation of Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, which started in 2019 has helped cushion some impacts of the pandemic.

FRCS Director of Taxation, Momina Beg says the New Tax Information System made tax reporting and payment faster, easier and more convenient for taxpayers.

She says FRCS was able to achieve a maximum 97 percent online filing for all tax types live in the system and more than 55 percent payments were received through the online platform.

Beg was among the speakers at the Pacific Islands Tax Administrators’ two-day annual conference in Nadi, which ended yesterday.

Heads of tax administrations from Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Niue, and the Solomon Islands shared their knowledge and experiences at the conference.