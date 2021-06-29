FRCS denies union involvement in staff retentions

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has denied claims that it reinstated an employee who was made redundant after the Fiji Public Service Association filed a grievance with the Employment Relations Tribunal.

FRCS says these claims are incorrect and misleading.

The tax agency says Jitendra Krishna who was identified for the proposed compulsory redundancy filed a grievance with the Tribunal while consultation and review of the proposed redundancies was still ongoing.

It also says no decision had been made on Krishna’s proposed redundancy, and so his grievance application was premature.

FRCS confirms that apart from Krishna, there were other employees that have been retained after a consideration of all circumstances.

It adds the retention is not a result of any input from FPSA, nor any legal proceedings.