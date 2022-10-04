Beware of imposters warn FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says it has received reports of people impersonating to be employees of the FRCS and requesting customs clearance payments through social media or messaging apps.

FRCS says the tax agency does not request payments through social media or messaging apps such as Viber and WhatsApp.

It says FRCS payments are only made to cashiers at FRCS offices, online, or through FRCS bank accounts.

Additionally, FRCS says it only uses its social media platforms for education and awareness or to enhance the organization’s visibility.

The organization has expressed concern about these scammers impersonating FRCS officers and swindling money out of Fijians.

The penalty for the unlawful assumption of character of an FRCS Officer is a fine not exceeding $25,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Fijians are being urged to report the matter to the relevant authority if they fall victim to these scams.