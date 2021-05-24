FRCS appoints new CEO

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has appointed Marx Dixon as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The FRCS Board says Dixon has broad and extensive experience in executive leadership positions, shaping government and business decision making in Australia and internationally.

Dixon is a graduate of the United Kingdom’s Royal Military Academy and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Board Chairperson Fay Yee says Dixon holds multiple tertiary qualifications including a Master’s Degree in Science and Technology.

The new CEO also served for 30 years as a senior army officer (Colonel) with operational and diplomatic service in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Following his appointment, Dixon says he is privileged and excited to have been given the opportunity to work for the Fijian Government, the FRCS Board and the staff to drive service excellence, improved business partnering and ongoing organizational transformation.

Dixon will take up the position of CEO of FRCS on 4th January 2022.