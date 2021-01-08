Home

FRCS announces interim Chief Executive

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 12, 2021 4:34 pm
Jonetani Vuto has been appointed the new interim Chief Executive Officer for the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Vuto who holds the position of Director Border has been with the FRCS for the past 31 years and brings with him experience in terms on technical and strategic guidance.

The board says Vuto has worked in all divisions within the FRCS including Compliance, Revenue, Border and Policy.

His familiarity with the Tax Office and breadth of experience will further strengthen the management and leadership of FRCS.

The Board also acknowledged outgoing acting CEO, Fane Vave for her years of service.

