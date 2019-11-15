Fraudulent agents preying on vulnerable Fijians

The Consumer Council of Fiji continues to receive report against individuals trying to dupe Fijians.

The individuals trying to dupe Fijians by claiming to be licensed real estate agents and authorized property caretakers.

Council’s Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have received reports of bogus agents taking security deposits or bond for properties they do not own.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says fraudulent agents are preying on people’s vulnerabilities as opportunities to earn money during these difficult times.

“We have been receiving complaints and we have been working with the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board to see how we can resolve the issues.”

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says Fijians should be vigilant as legitimate agents will have an identity card issued by the board.

“As far as the REALB is concerned we are trying to ensure that all the agents have a licensed salesperson to operate under the particular agent.”

The Council is urging Fijians to verify the credibility of agents and demand a valid license issued by REALB before entering into any arrangements.