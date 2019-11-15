Frank Hilton strengthens community outreach

The Frank Hilton Organization has continued to ramp up its Community Support Network in its bid to create awareness on children living with disabilities.

Community Support Officer Ashna Kumari says they have a team of audiologists, physiotherapists and volunteers who go out into unreachable communities.

She says through the outreach program the teams had been able to identify kids across the country who were in need of help from their services.

“So going out is basically to show the parents that we are here , you will be able to come to us, we will come to you for the best treatment of the child so that is why we do the northern outreach, the western outreach – with audiology, physiotherapy, community support, our receiving office goes as well.”

There is a team ready to go out into Vanualevu next week.

The Organization looks after children with disabilities at its complex at Brown Street as well as provide medical services.