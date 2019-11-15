Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Frank Hilton strengthens community outreach

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 18, 2020 4:15 pm
The Frank Hilton Organization has continued to ramp up its Community Support Network in its bid to create awareness on children living with disabilities. [Source: Frank Hilton]

The Frank Hilton Organization has continued to ramp up its Community Support Network in its bid to create awareness on children living with disabilities.

Community Support Officer Ashna Kumari says they have a team of audiologists, physiotherapists and volunteers who go out into unreachable communities.

She says through the outreach program the teams had been able to identify kids across the country who were in need of help from their services.

Article continues after advertisement

“So going out is basically to show the parents that we are here , you will be able to come to us, we will come to you for the best treatment of the child so that is why we do the northern outreach, the western outreach – with audiology, physiotherapy, community support, our receiving office goes as well.”

There is a team ready to go out into Vanualevu next week.

The Organization looks after children with disabilities at its complex at Brown Street as well as provide medical services.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.