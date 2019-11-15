Home

News

Frank Hilton secures funding for project

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 21, 2020 4:30 pm
Chief Executive, Sureni Perera.

The Frank Hilton Organization has secured funding from an international organization to help in one of its major projects this year.

Chief Executive, Sureni Perera says the project includes the construction of a new building to house mobility devices for children with special needs.

Perera says the building will enhance the set up for children that need mobility assistance in terms of their screening and educational needs before being given the proper device to use.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have the clinical and technical capacity, we have the products and by December, hopefully, we’ll have the building as well, to provide the services. So that is at an approximate cost of $60,000 to $80,000 and we will be building it adjacent to our complex here.”

The project costs about $80,000 and will be built next to the Frank Hilton Organization building at Brown Street, Suva.

 

