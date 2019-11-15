Frank Hilton receives mobility aids for children with disabilities

Children challenged by disabilities will find life easier thanks to the donation of wheelchairs and other aid from CLASP, a US-AID- funded project.

Frank Hilton Organisation Director Sureni Parera while receiving children mobility aids this morning said these will children participate fully in school and at home.

Parera says the donation worth $40,000 will improve children’s’ ability to live a better life.

“Home environments are not fully accessible and we do have challenges in the dwellings, the homes. Many are in settlements, many other homes when they are built, they are not built with accessibility.”

Fiji Spinal Injuries Association President Joskho Wakaniyasi says the donation will help the organization to fulfil its functions and obligations.

“Early intervention to children so its identification and intervention on what they have identified for providing opportunities to children to participate on an equal basis with other kids out there.”

The Frank Hilton Organization, along with screening children for disabilities, has provided 120 children with wheelchairs according to WHO standards.