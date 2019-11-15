Frank Hilton Organization launches online appeal

The Frank Hilton organization has launched an online appeal to fundraise for children with disabilities and their families.

The Home is known for caring for children who have no one to take care of them.

Chief Executive Sureni Perera says at times the children’s disabilities are severe that families simply cannot cope, which leaves them at risk of being neglected or abused.

Perera says social issues such as increased domestic abuse and the stress from COVID-19-related impacts such as job losses means that individuals under their care are more vulnerable than ever before.

The impacts of COVID-19 has further compounded the urgency and importance of protecting the most vulnerable groups within our communities.

Perera has also acknowledged the government for its continuous support to their operational costs including donors and volunteers.

People are urged to give generously, with the understanding that these are difficult times for many.