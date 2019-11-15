Frank Hilton aims to raise $300,000 through wheelbarrow race

The Frank Hilton Organization hopes to raise around $300,000 from the Amazing Wheelbarrow Virtual Race.

The Organization relies 30% on charity work and fundraising which they organize on an annual basis.

Chief Executive, Sureni Perera says sustaining their facilities and looking after kids with disabilities that come in on a daily basis is not cheap.

Perera says in line with the COVID-19 restrictions – they have opted to do a virtual race which aims at getting participants from across the globe.

“This race is very exciting because it does not limit people only in Fiji and teams in Suva to participate its open to anybody anywhere around the world so you can actually create your own team with friends and families.”

Perera says the in past four years the Wheelbarrow Race would rake in around $80,000, so the virtual race will help them raise more to cater for their expenses.

The virtual race is set to begin on December 4th and will last eight days for participants to raise money.

The Organization looks after children with disabilities at its complex at Brown Street as well as provide medical services.