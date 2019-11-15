France positions to enhance support to Fiji

New areas of assistance will emerge through the bilateral cooperation between France and Fiji.

This was highlighted by the French Ambassador to Fiji, Jean-François Fitou recently.

In the second batch of assistance to Fiji last month, the French Embassy handed over 200 family tents.

The first batch of assistance included relief items and tents to assist families affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Ambassador Fitou says the French Embassy is looking at enhancing its support to Fiji, particularly in recognition of the Fijian Government’s commendable work in containing COVID-19.

As a result the French Embassy is keen on having Fiji as a hub to coordinate all its humanitarian assistance in the Pacific Region.

Fitou says the next step is to preposition humanitarian assistance in Fiji itself for Fiji and also because Fiji is the hub for the Pacific so if another country in the Pacific is asking for some assistance after a cyclone, then things could start from Fiji.

The French Ambassador also commended the Fijian Government, the health professionals at Ministry of Health and all health workers in Fiji for their remarkable work in safeguarding and protecting Fijian families and communities against COVID-19.