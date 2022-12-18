France not bothered by public desire for Messi win

[Source: BBC]

France manager Didier Deschamps said it does not bother him that many people want Argentina and Lionel Messi to lift the FIFA World Cup when they meet tomorrow.

Deschamps is aiming to become just the second manager to win successive World Cups after Les Bleus’ triumph in 2018.

He also said there was no update on a virus in the French camp, but confirmed all players had trained.

Deschamps, who captained France to victory in 1998, was asked whether his squad’s injuries, the virus and the will for Messi to win had left him feeling alone in the world.

He says it is a feeling he gets often but it does not bother him.

The greatly anticipated final showdown between France and Argentina will kick off tomorrow at 3am and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.