France assures Fiji of new areas of partnership

The French Ambassador to Fiji has assured support for the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Ambassador, Jean-François Fitou yesterday met with Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Immigration and Sugar Industry, and Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan to discuss new areas of partnership to emerge through the enhanced bilateral engagements between Fiji and France.

Fitou says details of the assistance to the FSC will be made known later.

He also highlighted that progressive consultations are currently underway to have a fully French language training program for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff and few other ministries that are keen on taking this initiative on board.

With the National France Day to be commemorated next month, Fitou says the Embassy is planning to organize the women’s expo program in partnership with Women in Business, where women market vendors will be able to sell their products and earn income for their families.

He said this program aspires to assist the many women market vendors who have been affected by the economic downturn incurred as a result of COVID19.

Meanwhile, PS Karan acknowledged France for its longstanding partnership and support that has positively contributed towards Fiji’s national development.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthen the potential areas of cooperation with Fiji’s development partners, with solidarity being at the heart of the regional and national recovery strategies.